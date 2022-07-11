Real tennis club in Leamington puts on a match for one of its oldest members to celebrate his 90th birthday

Ian Steele played in a doubles match at the Leamington Tennis Court Club partnered by president Norman Hyde against the club's professionals Lewis Williams and Chris Aley

By Oliver Williams
Monday, 11th July 2022, 1:54 pm
Lewis Williams and Chris Aley played Ian Steele and Norman Hyde (all of Leamington Tennis Court Club) to celebrate Ian's 90th birthday.
Leamington Tennis Court Club has celebrated the 90th birthday of one of its oldest members by putting on a doubles match in which he took part.

And Ian Steele, paired with fellow member Norman Hyde, beat club professionals Lewis Williams and Chris Aley 5-4 in a set.

Norman said: “Everyone was amazed at how incredibly well Ian played, particularly his volleying.”

Ian Steele i action during his 90th birthday match at Leamington Tennis Court Club.

Over the years Ian, who lives in Cubbington has been a player of rugby, cricket and lawn tennis.

Norman – who is best known as the motorcyclist who broke the World Sidecar Land Speed Record in 1972 - recently published a book about the history of the club in Bedford Street, which is the oldest in the world and has been in existence in Leamington for more than 170 years.

