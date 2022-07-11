Real tennis club in Leamington puts on a match for one of its oldest members to celebrate his 90th birthday

Lewis Williams and Chris Aley played Ian Steele and Norman Hyde (all of Leamington Tennis Court Club) to celebrate Ian's 90th birthday.

Leamington Tennis Court Club has celebrated the 90th birthday of one of its oldest members by putting on a doubles match in which he took part.

And Ian Steele, paired with fellow member Norman Hyde, beat club professionals Lewis Williams and Chris Aley 5-4 in a set.

Norman said: “Everyone was amazed at how incredibly well Ian played, particularly his volleying.”

Ian Steele i action during his 90th birthday match at Leamington Tennis Court Club.

Over the years Ian, who lives in Cubbington has been a player of rugby, cricket and lawn tennis.