Real tennis club in Leamington puts on a match for one of its oldest members to celebrate his 90th birthday

Leamington Tennis Court Club has celebrated the 90th birthday of one of its oldest members by putting on a doubles match in which he took part.
And Ian Steele, paired with fellow member Norman Hyde, beat club professionals Lewis Williams and Chris Aley 5-4 in a set.
Norman said: “Everyone was amazed at how incredibly well Ian played, particularly his volleying.”
Over the years Ian, who lives in Cubbington has been a player of rugby, cricket and lawn tennis.
Norman – who is best known as the motorcyclist who broke the World Sidecar Land Speed Record in 1972 - recently published a book about the history of the club in Bedford Street, which is the oldest in the world and has been in existence in Leamington for more than 170 years.