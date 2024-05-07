Record number of Warwickshire winners of The King's Awards for Enterprise 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A record eight King's Awards for Enterprise have been awarded to Warwickshire businesses this year including five based in the Leamington and Warwick area.

The awards recognise business excellence across four different categories - Innovation, International Trade, Promoting Opportunity and Sustainable Development - with recipients permitted to fly the King's Awards flag at their main office and use the emblem on their marketing material for five years.

3D Technologies – one of only five companies in the UK to receive two awards, Aston Martin Lagonda, Multifleet Vehicle Management and Ryse 3D all received awards in the Innovation category.

For International Trade, 3D Technologies and Arrowsmith Engineering were awarded.

For Promoting Opportunity, Nuneaton Signs was recognised.

And in the Sustainable Development category, Triton Showers was awarded.

His Majesty's Lord Lieutenant for Warwickshire, Tim Cox, will be presenting the awards officially to each local business throughout the year.

He said: "Warwickshire is renowned for its entrepreneurial achievements and there is no greater showcase for it than The King's Awards for Enterprise.

"Eight Awards within the same year is a record number for Warwickshire - the County's average over the last ten years has been two Awards per year, so this is a huge achievement.

"These Awards are a great boost to the local economy and show our ability to attract and sustain successful companies which in turn support our local communities. I congratulate each business for their hard work and commitment over the last year and I wish them every success for the future.

"As we look towards the next year of The King’s Awards for Enterprise, I encourage as many Warwickshire businesses as possible to consider applying.

"These awards are the highest accolade available to UK businesses and offer unparalleled prestige, exposure and credibility to successful companies.”

The Warwickshire Lieutenancy team has prepared a locally focused brochure on the benefits of these awards and the appropriate steps that can be followed to apply.

The brochure is available online at https://api.warwickshire.gov.uk/documents/WCCC-1980322935-2072