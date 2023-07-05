Recycling bins donation from Warwick district raised hundreds for Myton Hospices

Warwick District Council recently donated £703 to the charity from funds generated from the recycling of unwanted red boxes, green bins and broken containers collected after the introduction of the 123+ waste collection service last year.

Warwick District Council has donated £703 to the Myton Hospices from funds generated from the recycling of unwanted red boxes, green bins and broken containers collected after the introduction of the 123+ waste collection service last year.On presenting the cheque to her chosen chairman’s charity the council’s chair, Councillor Sidney Syson said: “I have chosen to make this donation to Myton Hospices as their dedicated team carries out excellent work supporting patients and their families during very difficult times.”

“My sincere thanks go to the residents of Warwick district whose unwanted recycling boxes and bins will provide funding for this important local charity and also to our Contract Services Team for their efforts in collecting them from across the district.”

From left to right: Cllr Sidney Syson, Chairman Warwick District Council , Chris Willmott, Partnerships Manager at The Myton Hospices, Adam Smith, Project Management Apprentice at Warwick District Council.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chris Willmott, partnerships manager at The Myton Hospices, added:“A huge thank you to Warwick District Council and Cllr Syson for making this wonderful donation possible – and to Cllr Syson for again supporting Myton as her chosen Charity of the Year.

“Thank you also to the residents who made the recycling, and the donation, possible.

“We can’t do what we do without the support of the amazing communities and organisations across the region.