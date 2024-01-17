Recycling hub helping tackle plastic waste launches at Warwick community centre

Residents can drop off plastic packaging for recycling rather than send it to landfill.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A recycling hub has been launched at a community centre in Warwick helping to tackle plastic waste.

Warwick Recycles opened last Saturday (January 13) at Packmores Community Centre, where residents can drop off plastic packaging for recycling rather than send it to landfill.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warwick Recycles opened last Saturday (January 13) at Packmores Community Centre, where residents dropped off plastic packaging for recycling rather than send it to landfill. Photo supplied

Advertisement

Advertisement

The scheme, which will open twice a month, also raises money for local charities.

Plastic items that can be recycled include; Pringles tubes, take-away containers, broken water bottles, toothbrushes, bread bags, Marigold gloves, and more.

Simon Pargeter, Warwick Town Councillor for Saltisford, who helped find the group its new home at the Packmores Centre said: “We’re really excited to get this scheme off the ground at the Packmores Centre and had an excellent response from the local community.

"We are already planning more events here.”

Hazel Underwood, who co-organised the event with Cllr Pargeter, said: “When Suzie Sharp who has been running Woodloes Recycling single-handedly for almost three years, announced that she would be moving away from the area, many of us in the group were devastated and were determined to find a way of continuing the great work the group does, whilst at the same linking up with the local community.

"The Packmores Centre seemed the ideal choice.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Since the initial scheme began, the group has recycled 1,634.94 kg of plastic waste, saving it from landfill, and raised more than £2,025 for local charities.

The Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Oliver Jacques, who attended the launch event said: “It was great to be a part of the 'Warwick Recycles' event hosted by the Packmores Community Centre.

"It was good to see so many local families and children come along and bring with them the type of materials for recycling which is often sent to landfill, such as crisp and popcorn packets, foil and toothpaste tubes.

"The scheme is obviously well-run and well supported by the local community."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Drop offs at the centre will be held on the second Saturday of every month from 11am to 1pm, and on the last Friday of every month from 12pm to 2pm.

Other evening drop-offs will be arranged ad-hoc over the summer.