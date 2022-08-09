Rededication for grave of Leamington soldier who was awarded the Victoria Cross and Military Medal for his bravery in the First World War

Corporal William Amey VC MM. Picture submitted.

The grave of a Leamington soldier, who was awarded the Victoria Cross and Military Medal for his actions in leading his section on the Western Front during the First World War, is to be given a military rededication.

The service for Corporal William Amey is open to the public and will take place at Leamington Cemetery on Sunday August 21 starting at 11am in the presence of The Right Honourable Viscount Montgomery, The Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, and civic representatives from Warwick District Council and Leamington, Warwick and Whitnash Town Councils.

The ceremony, which includes a gunned salute with blank ammunition, is being organised by The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers, who with support from the Victoria Cross and George Cross Association and Warwick District Council have enabled Corporal Amey’s grave to be restored and obtained permission for the rededication to take place.

Research was undertaken by staff from the Fusiliers Museum (Warwickshire) and veterans of the Warwick and Leamington branch of the regimental association.

Corporal Amey served with the Royal Warwickshire Regiment during the Great War, and was awarded the Victoria Cross, the highest and most prestigious award for gallantry in the face of the enemy that can be awarded to British and Commonwealth forces.

Following his time in service he lived in Willes Road, Leamington, in a house that now bears a Blue Plaque with his name.

He died of illness in 1940 and received a Military and Civic Funeral and is buried in Leamington Cemetery, but sadly over the years his grave had fallen into disrepair. Now Corporal Amey’s final resting place is appropriate for such a brave local hero.

Major John Bartlett for The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers said: “To obtain the permission to do the necessary work took a lot of research and investigation.

"But it was time well spent because the grave has been returned to its original condition, as befits the holder of a Victoria Cross.”