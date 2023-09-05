Registration for national diabetes event near Leamington closes at the end of this week
People living with diabetes in Warwickshire are being urged to attend a national event featuring the UK’s leading clinicians and experts.
The UK branch of international charity Diabetes Research and Wellness Foundation (DRWF) is marking its 25th anniversary at The Chesford Grange Hotel near Leamington on Saturday September 16.
It will bring together Britain’s biggest experts on breakthroughs and barriers, including leading NHS healthcare specialists and people living with all types of diabetes, to discover the latest advances, techniques, and trends to help people stay well until a cure is found.
WRF CEO Sarah Tutton said: “This unique one-stop-shop of everything diabetes will have specific programme content for people of all ages living with every type of diabetes as well as family members, carers, and healthcare professionals.”
