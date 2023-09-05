Registration for national diabetes event near Leamington closes at the end of this week

The UK branch of international charity Diabetes Research and Wellness Foundation is marking its 25th anniversary at the Chesford Grange Hotel on Saturday September 16

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

People living with diabetes in Warwickshire are being urged to attend a national event featuring the UK’s leading clinicians and experts.

The UK branch of international charity Diabetes Research and Wellness Foundation (DRWF) is marking its 25th anniversary at The Chesford Grange Hotel near Leamington on Saturday September 16.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will bring together Britain’s biggest experts on breakthroughs and barriers, including leading NHS healthcare specialists and people living with all types of diabetes, to discover the latest advances, techniques, and trends to help people stay well until a cure is found.

The speakers at United through Diabetes at Chesford Grange. Picture supplied.

WRF CEO Sarah Tutton said: “This unique one-stop-shop of everything diabetes will have specific programme content for people of all ages living with every type of diabetes as well as family members, carers, and healthcare professionals.”