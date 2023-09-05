Register
Registration for national diabetes event near Leamington closes at the end of this week

The UK branch of international charity Diabetes Research and Wellness Foundation is marking its 25th anniversary at the Chesford Grange Hotel on Saturday September 16
By The Newsroom
Published 5th Sep 2023, 14:40 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 14:40 BST
People living with diabetes in Warwickshire are being urged to attend a national event featuring the UK’s leading clinicians and experts.

The UK branch of international charity Diabetes Research and Wellness Foundation (DRWF) is marking its 25th anniversary at The Chesford Grange Hotel near Leamington on Saturday September 16.

It will bring together Britain’s biggest experts on breakthroughs and barriers, including leading NHS healthcare specialists and people living with all types of diabetes, to discover the latest advances, techniques, and trends to help people stay well until a cure is found.

The speakers at United through Diabetes at Chesford Grange. Picture supplied.The speakers at United through Diabetes at Chesford Grange. Picture supplied.
The speakers at United through Diabetes at Chesford Grange. Picture supplied.
WRF CEO Sarah Tutton said: “This unique one-stop-shop of everything diabetes will have specific programme content for people of all ages living with every type of diabetes as well as family members, carers, and healthcare professionals.”

Click here to register online before the end of the week.

Related topics:LeamingtonWarwickshireNHS