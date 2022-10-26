Regulars Peter and Pat make their 125th visit to their favourite Kenilworth restaurant
They have been dining at The Cross since 2013
A Kenilworth restaurant recently welcomed a local couple to its venue for their 125th visit last week.
On October 20, the team at the Michelin-starred Cross at Kenilworth, which is in New Street, welcomed regulars Peter and Pat Murchison.
The couple who live close to the restaurant, have been dining at The Cross since 2013, with Peter regularly posting positive reviews on a national restaurant guide website.
Adam Bennett, executive chef, said: “It’s always a joy to serve Peter and Pat and their unwavering loyalty is a great motivation for the team.
"Our aim is always to give our guests a fantastic experience and for them to choose The Cross on 125 occasions is truly special and needs to be recognised.”
The Cross also helped the couple celebrate their 125th visit with a glass of champagne and a complimentary three course lunch.