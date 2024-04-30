Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Whitnash Town and Warwick District councillor, and former Whitnash Mayor, Joe Short, has sadly passed away, only a short time after

his wife, Jane, writes his fellow Whitnash councillor Judy Falp.

Father of Gill, Andrew, and Katie, and much loved grandfather, Joe was born in Barford, and went to school in Stratford-upon-Avon, before going on to do his national service.

Joe Short. Image courtesy of Warwick District Council.

He served his apprenticeship with a local printer, and went on to work at Lockheed Leamington, undertaking all the company’s printing activities.

Later, Joe was to serve as a special police constable.

Joe was a Whitnash town councillor from the 1970s onwards, and a district councillor from 1991 to 2007.

During that time, he was Chairman of Warwick District Council in 2001/2, and he officially opened the authority’s former Riverside House headquarters.

He was also Whitnash Mayor in 2002/3, having previously served as Whitnash parish chairman in 1983/84.

He was a great supporter and advocate for those with physical and mental disabilities.

He supported the homes that later became the Plato Trust, which provide accommodation for residents with mental health needs to live in.

Peter Law, Chairman of the trust, remembers Joe as a quiet, but knowledgeable man, who wanted to do what he could for those in need in

the community.

Councillor Judy Falp, in a tribute to Joe said, ‘”He was one of the founding fathers of the Whitnash Ratepayers Association, which is now the Whitnash Residents Association.

"I spent many a happy hour chatting to Joe and Jane about life and politics.

"He was not happy to give up being a councillor, but with him and Jane both struggling with their health, it was difficult for him to

get to meetings.”

Joe’s funeral took place in St Peter’s church, Barford, which is where he and Jane had originally got married.

They had been considering moving back to Barford from Whitnash before their health declined.