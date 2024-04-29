Warwick military museum to host event and exhibition marking the Royal Warwickshire Regiment's role in D-Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A military museum in Warwick will be hosting an event and exhibition to mark the Royal Warwickshire Regiment's role in D-Day as part of the 80th anniversary.

There will be a one-day bookable event and exhibition launched on June 1 by the team at the Fusilier Museum.

The Fusiliers Museum in Warwick will be hosting a talk and opening an exhibition about the role played by the Royal Warwickshire Regiment in the D-Day Landings. Photos supplied by the Fusiliers Museum.

The new exhibition will be housed in the neighbouring Fusilier Museum located in Pageant House, and will feature objects and stories surrounding the key historic event.

Both the event and exhibition will share stories of bravery, tragedy, and humanity relating to soldiers of Birmingham, Coventry, and Warwickshire against the backdrop of the key turning point of the Second World War.

On June 6 1944, nearly 1,000 soldiers from the Warwickshire regiment arrived in Normandy to push the Axis forces out of then occupied France.

The talk at the Court House in Jury Street, will open with historian, podcaster and author, Peter Hart exploring the logistical planning for D-Day contrasting the human story revealed in the exhibition through letters.

Another speaker will be Rob Illing, who will speak the words of his grandfather Brigadier Harry Illing, who led a company of Royal Warwicks on D-Day.

The talk event runs from 11am to 3pm and costs £25 per ticket, which includes a buffet lunch.

The ‘Ashore We Stumbled – The Royal Warwickshire Regiment and D-Day’ exhibition at the museum will run from June 1 to September 19.

A spokesperson from the Fusiliers Museum said: "The exhibition will tell the account of the movements of the Warwicks and soldiers in their landing and advance across Normandy.

"This will be dramatically illustrated through a high-quality 3D diorama of the D-Day which gives an exciting artistic insight into the battle.

"Additionally, visitors will be able to see actual steel helmets worn by some of the soldiers on the day which saved their lives when bullets ricocheted off and through them.

"The exhibition will detail the advance into Normandy including the great battle for Lebisey, outside Caan.

"Artefacts, photographs, and personal and official documents of the events will create a picture for visitors of the dramatic highs and lows of the Normandy campaign.

"The museum will also present how D-Day is remembered through medals and medallions given to soldiers in the regiment after events.

"There will also be a presentation in the museum of drone footage of the route by the Royal Warwicks from the beaches into Normandy, making their valuable contribution to the ultimate liberation of Europe.

“Commemorating the period before, during, and after the D-Day landings in Normandy, this exhibition will intrigue many, from military enthusiasts to the casually interested alike.

"It is a fascinating journey through the most critical period of WW2. It explores the personal history of soldiers in Warwickshire through one of the most widely captivating eras of recent history.”