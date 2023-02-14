Renovation work is due to start soon at a collection of angling pool in Warwick.

The work, which is take place at Kingfisher Pools in St Nicholas Park, will involve removing silt, re-installing platforms and bank erosion work.

Kingfisher Pool complex was created in 1997, when it no longer became possible to teach junior angling from riverbanks, due to the withdrawal of insurance.

Sue Griffin, Secretary, Junior Angling Committee by King Henry Pool. Photo supplied

The pools were developed by The Junior Angling Committee (JAC) on land in St Nicholas Park, leased from Warwick District Council after fundraising.

The JAC now regularly holds free coaching sessions, where children and disabled people of all ages can learn to fish, and now has more than 200 members.

The area is also designated as a ‘Local Nature Reserve’ and incorporates three areas – Kingfisher Pool, King Henry Pool and Natural Pool – and is all looked after by the Junior Angling Committee, with support from Warwick District Council.

Following the Covid-19 pandemic, when maintenance on the pools was not possible, the pools have become overgrown, saplings have taken root, the King Henry Pool has filled up with silt and the old pond-dipping platforms have now been removed, having fallen into disrepair over the last few years.

A pond dipping platform. Photo supplied

The work is due to take place during February and early March and it is a joint project between the Junior Angling Committee and Warwick District Council.

The renovation project has been fully approved by an ecologist will involve:

~ Phase 1: Preparation work - unwanted vegetation and self-set trees around the edges of the pool and brambles on the banks have already been removed to give access to the site and to also create an area to temporarily deposit silt, once removed from the pool.

~ Phase 2: Removal of sild and weed – Aquatic Solutions will use a thruxor machine and clam shell dredger to remove silt and weeds from King Henry Pool. They will also remove aquatic plants from the margins of Kingfisher pool, to then allow the JAC to do bank erosion work, funded by Warwick Town Council. This will not harm any fish.

~ Phase 3: Pond-dipping platforms – two new pond-dipping platforms will be installed in King Henry Pools. Surrounding areas will be re-seeded with wetland grasses and flowers.

JAC secured significant funding from King Henry VIII Endowed Trust and Warwick District Council and also secured funding from other local trusts and organisations (including Warwick Natural History Society, Warwick Rotary Club, St Mary’s Hall Trust, Austin Edwards Charitable Trust, St Mary’s Hall Trust and Warwick Relief in Need), to allow them to complete the project this year.

Ian Furlong, grants committee chair at King Henry VIII Endowed Trust, said: “We are delighted to support the renovation of King Henry Pool, having provided some of the original funding when it was first created in 1997 and we look forward to local children being able to benefit from pond-dipping sessions there again very soon.”

Sue Griffin, secretary at the Junior Angling Committee, said: “We have been working so hard to try and find a way to renovate Kingfisher Pools and I would like to thank Warwick District Council and King Henry VIII Endowed Trust for their support in helping make this happen.

"We have been overwhelmed by the generosity of all the other organisations who have also donated towards this project.

"This renovation project will make a massive difference to all users of the park for many years to come.”

Andrew Day, leader at Warwick District Council, added: “The Kingfisher pools complex is an important part of St Nicholas Park both as a natural habitat and as a leisure facility.

"We are pleased to be managing the renovation project, in conjunction with the Junior Angling Committee, to enable the local community to fully benefit from all this area has to offer.”