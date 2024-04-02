Renowned photographer Joe Cornish will give presentation in Leamington

Joe Cornish. Credit: Alex Fisherfield

Internationally renowned photographer Joe Cornish will give a presentation in Leamington at the end of this month.

The talk, organised by the Leamington Spa Photographic Society, will take place at All Saints’ Parish church on Tuesday April 30.

Ask any keen landscape photographer what JCB stands for and the chances are the answer will not be the manufacturer of big yellow diggers.

For those dedicated to capturing evocative landscape images, the initials represent a Joe Cornish Boulder.

That refers to the art of composing a landscape picture so it includes a closer feature to provide some foreground interest in addition to the distant vista.

It is a style named after Joe, whose images are noted for his frequent use of the technique and are influenced by classical artists including El Greco and Constable.

Joe formed his perspective on landscapes while acting as the official photographer for an Operation Raleigh expedition to Alaska more than 30 years ago.

Joe, who is based in North Yorkshire, says “he will be drawing on key events, turning points and life lessons from his 44-year career, as well as talking about his techniques, to expound his overarching concept of bringing the landscape to life”.

Looking at the significance of other arts as a source for all photographers, Joe’s talk and images combine ideas on life and nature that are described as "both intensely personal, and yet also universal”.