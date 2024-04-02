Warwick residents invited to attend annual town meeting

Reports will be given by councillors and community organisations.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 10:46 BST
The Court House in Warwick. Photo by Warwick Town CouncilThe Court House in Warwick. Photo by Warwick Town Council
The Court House in Warwick. Photo by Warwick Town Council

Residents in Warwick are being invited to attend the annual town meeting being held later this month.

The Annual Town Meeting of Warwick Town Council will be held in the Ballroom at The Court House in Jury Street in Warwick on Monday April 22 at 6pm.

The Mayor of Warwick, Councillor Oliver Jacques, is inviting all residents to attend, where they can hear reports being given from the council and organisations within the community.