The Court House in Warwick. Photo by Warwick Town Council

Residents in Warwick are being invited to attend the annual town meeting being held later this month.

The Annual Town Meeting of Warwick Town Council will be held in the Ballroom at The Court House in Jury Street in Warwick on Monday April 22 at 6pm.

