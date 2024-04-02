Warwick residents invited to attend annual town meeting
Reports will be given by councillors and community organisations.
Residents in Warwick are being invited to attend the annual town meeting being held later this month.
The Annual Town Meeting of Warwick Town Council will be held in the Ballroom at The Court House in Jury Street in Warwick on Monday April 22 at 6pm.
The Mayor of Warwick, Councillor Oliver Jacques, is inviting all residents to attend, where they can hear reports being given from the council and organisations within the community.