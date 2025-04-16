Repair cafe set to launch in Warwick

A repair cafe will be launching at the Visitor Information Centre inside the Court House in Warwick. Photo supplied

A repair cafe is set to launch in Warwick this month.

A repair café is a free event where people can bring their broken items and clothes and receive help repairing them.

The monthly events have become popular, with many other taking place across the county – including in Leamington and Kenilworth.

Warwick’s new repair cafe is set to launch at the Visitor Information Centre inside the Court House in Jury Street – with the first set to take place on April 26.

Jane Thomas, from the Visitor Information Centre, said: “We love being part of the community and are really looking forward to our first Repair Cafe.

"We are reaching out for donations of tools, sewing materials, a bike stand, a work bench and a sewing machine.

"Please pop any items you would like to donate to the Visitor Information Centre in Jury Street.

"We have a great team of volunteer repairers in place and we will also be serving teas, coffees and cakes.

"Please pop along with your items for repair, it will be on first come, first served basis.”