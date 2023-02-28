Register
Reprieve for Leamington industrial estate businesses as student flats plans are rejected

Warwick District Council’s planning committee has voted unanimously to refuse the proposals to demolish existing premises in the Althorpe Street industrial estate and replace them with a 328-bed complex.

By Oliver Williams
58 minutes ago
Updated 28th Feb 2023, 9:25pm

Businesses in a Leamington industrial estate have been given a reprieve tonight as plans to replace their premises with a 328-bed student complex were rejected.

Warwick District Council’s planning committee voted unanimously to refuse HGL Leamington Ltd’s proposals to demolish existing buildings in the Althorpe Street industrial estate and build the three-building/six storey-site in their place.

The grounds for the refusal by the committee, which went against the authority’s planning officers’ recommendation to grant permission for the scheme to go ahead, included loss of employment, noise issues, parking problems and an ‘unsafe pedestrian environment’ which would be detrimental to highway and the scheme’s impact on the conservation area.

Business owners and residents protesting against the plans to build a student complex on premises in the Althorpe Street industrial estate in Leamington. Credit: MIke Baker.
Business owners in Althorpe Street had protested against the amended plans, the originals of which were also refused permission in 2019.

Hundreds of objections had also been made against the proposals.

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western had also spoken against the plans and had urged councillors to reject them.

An artist's impression of HGL Leamington Ltd's plans.
He said: “This is not what our communities need and I hope district councillors will turn down the application in order to maintain a diverse economy in the town.”

HGL had said the plans, which also include commercial floor space, would deliver a ‘highly sustainable mixed use development’ and create working space for 135 jobs enhancing both the area and its economy.

For more information about the plans visit https://bit.ly/3xBs7Ml

