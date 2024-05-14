Rescue dog looking for new home after being abandoned on dark road in south Warwickshire with broken paw

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A ‘sweet’ young dog who was found limping along a dark country lane earlier this year is now on the road to recovery and hoping for a fresh start.

One-year-old lurcher Susie was rescued after being found limping along a quiet country lane by a member of the pubic near Alcester on January 27.

Violet Parker, who found Susie in the road when she was passing by, took her in and got her urgent veterinary care.

One-year-old lurcher Susie was rescued after being found limping along a quiet country lane by a member of the pubic, near Alcester in January. Photo by RSPCA

Violet said: “We found Susie in quite a remote location. It was late at night and very dark when we spotted what we thought was a small deer limping across the road but when we got out of the car we saw Susie.

"She rolled straight over onto her back in the middle of the road for a belly rub; she must have realised she was safe and we were there to help her.”

Violet took Susie to a local vet, and vets contacted the local RSPCA – the RSPCA Warwickshire South and East Branch – for help.

Their colleagues at RSPCA Worcester and Mid-Worcestershire Branch are now helping to find her a permanent home.

One-year-old lurcher Susie is now looking for a new home. Photo by RSPCA

Geraldine Haynes, from the Worcester and Mid-Worcestershire-based Branch, said: “Initially we thought Susie may have been hit by a car, causing damage to her leg.

"But once vets assessed her and x-rays showed that she was suffering from broken bones in her paw they suspected it was an older injury which had been left untreated.

"We believe she’d been abandoned due to her injury and the treatment she’d need.

"We're really grateful to Violet, the member of the public, for finding her and bringing her in - her kindness has really helped Susie, and her actions were the quickest way to get this lovely lurcher the help she needed."

Vets bandaged Susie up and the branch took her in but her rescuers had grown quite attached and asked to foster her until she’d found a new home.

Geraldine added: “Susie is thankfully on the road to recovery and is now spending time with a fosterer where she’s really settled into the home comforts.

“She’s a really sweet, friendly and affectionate girl who loves nothing more than cuddling up on the sofa.

"She’s quite attached to her human friends so we’d like to find her a home where, initially, someone will be around most of the time to help her settle in, and can then teach her slowly that it’s not scary to be left home alone.

“Susie is house trained and is doing well with this, but she’d benefit from some further attention when it comes to walking nicely on the lead as well as recall.

“She’s a really sociable dog who loves meeting other dogs and can get a little over excited at times, so we’d really like her to have the opportunity to socialise with other dogs in her new home, whether it’s living with a doggy friend or going on fun walks with other dogs.”

Susie could live with older children but won’t be able to live with a cat.

Anyone interested in adopting Susie can find out more about her online and can complete an application form by clicking here .