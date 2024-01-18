Residents across Warwickshire invited to join in with hospice charity's 'make a will' campaign

Myton has partnered with local solicitors who have agreed to give their services free of charge, in return for a donation.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Residents across Warwickshire are being invited to join the Myton Hospices’ ‘make a will’ campaign.

‘Make a Will Week’ will be taking place between March 4 and 8.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Dean took part in Myton’s Make a Will Week campaign in 2023 after his wife Ally died at Coventry Myton Hospice in September 2022. Photo supplied

Advertisement

Advertisement

Myton has partnered with local solicitors who have agreed to give their basic will writing services free of charge, in return for a donation to Myton.

A spokesperson from Myton Hospices said: “We spend our lives working to provide for ourselves and our loved ones. You may have a house or flat, shares, savings, investments as well as your personal and digital possessions.

“Making a will ensures that when you die, these will be shared according to your wishes.”

Suggested donations are £99 for a single will and £189 for a pair of mirror wills. If your needs are more complex, your solicitor will be happy to discuss them with you.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chris Dean took part in Myton’s Make a Will Week campaign in 2023 after his wife died at Coventry Myton Hospice in September 2022.

He said: “My wife, Ally, took her last breaths at Myton after being diagnosed with bowel cancer and secondary lung cancer.

"She was admitted for symptom control and pain management but unfortunately declined and suffered a stroke during her stay. She died 26 days after she was admitted.

“I was 50 when my sweetheart died, and she was 65. Going through something like this at a relatively young age makes you well aware of your mortality. We never saw this coming and could never predict it in a million years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Because of this, I knew it was important to ensure my will was up to date. I took part through Myton’s Make a Will Week as it was so simple and easy. I also left a gift in my Will to Myton.

"If it helps others in my position, then it’s well worth doing.”

To take part, all you need to do is telephone one of our participating solicitors and make an appointment.

Appointments are limited and on a first come first serve basis.