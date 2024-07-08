Residents in Hatton invited to another meeting about the progress of lengthy roadworks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents in and around Hatton are being invited to another meeting about the lengthy roadworks taking place.

A fourth meeting between Warwickshire County Council’s team of engineers and residents around the Union View development in Hatton is set to take place this week.

The event will be held at Hatton Park Village Hall on Wednesday (July 10) with residents asked to attend between 5.45pm and 7pm.

Photo taken in April by Mike Baker

Representatives of the developers, Taylor Wimpey, will join council staff to give residents an update about the works on the A4177 and take any questions.

Work began on the scheme in November.

The works and temporary traffic lights have caused some criticism from residents and commuters – especially after there were some issues with the lights earlier this year.

The team will be reporting on some of the works that are in place or imminent including; laying the base and binder course within the area of the carriageway widening, installing new gullies and completing drainage remedial work, installing beany kerb drainage and removing elements of existing drainage, reinstating footway, some tree removal, installing street lighting columns and traffic signs and constructing splitter islands.

Photo by Mike Baker

The council said at the meeting it will also confirm that over the next two months, two-way traffic signals will continue to be used.

There may also be some weekend works within the permitted times of 8am to 1pm to complete work sooner and minimise the length of time residents’ journeys are disrupted.

The council said it will also report that contact with bus companies has confirmed that no service was significantly delayed to schools and that punctual attendance over the examination period was not affected by the roadworks.

A spokesperson from Warwickshire County Council said: “We would like to thank residents for their ongoing patience and co-operation over the course of the roadworks.

"This is a really important factor in getting works to progress smoothly and we look forward to meeting residents again on Wednesday to share information and thoughts on how the scheme is shaping up.

“We were delighted to see transport to schools has not been overly affected and that there was no disruption to the exam timetable. We wish all the students good luck in the coming weeks as results come in.”