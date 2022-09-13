Register
Residents in Warwick district asked to put bins out early on Bank Holiday Monday

Residents will need to put their bins out earlier than usual due to the bank holiday

By Kirstie Smith
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 4:54 pm
Updated Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 4:56 pm
Residents with a scheduled collection are being encouraged to put their food caddies and bins out early on Monday morning (19 September) following the announcement of a bank holiday to mark the State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
Residents in the Warwick district who have a scheduled Monday collection for waste and recycling are being asked to put their bins out earlier than usual next week.

This comes following the announcement of a bank holiday on Monday September 19 to mark the state funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Warwick District Council has confirmed that essential services including waste and recycling will continue on the day, though there will be a pause from 11am while the funeral service is taking place.

Residents are being advised that collections will start very early on Monday morning and that any streets or areas that are missed will be picked up on the following day.

Further updates on the district’s arrangements for this period of national mourning are available on the Warwick District Council website.

