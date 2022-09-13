Here is how Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth are commemorating Queen Elizabeth II during national period of mourning

Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered with a series of tributes across the Warwick district during the current national period of mourning up to and including her funeral.

The late monarch’s funeral will take place on Monday (September 19) with the day being declared a bank holiday.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The flag at Leamington Town Hall has been lowered to half-mast and will remain in that position until 8am on the day after the funeral (Tuesday September 20).

Queen Elizabeth II 1926-2002. Picture supplied.

The Queen’s Book of Condolence can be signed by members of the public at the Royal Pump Rooms in Leamington daily from 9am to 5pm until Tuesday September 20, apart from the day of the funeral.

After this, the book it will be passed to officers for binding and submission to the County Record Office.

His Majesty the King will also be informed of its location by the chair of Warwick District Council (WDC) Cllr Mini Mangat.

Those who wish to lay flowers or plants to mark Her Majesty’s death can visit the following official locations:

Kenilworth – Abbey Fields, on the area adjacent to the car park and St Nicholas Church Warwick – Market Square, in front of Shire Hall Leamington Spa – Jephson Gardens around the Davies Clocktower. Whitnash - Acre Close, adjacent to the Civic Centre and Library

Those laying floral tributes are asked to remove any plastic or cellophane wrappings and anything that is non-biodegradable.

This will ensure that when collected, all of the flowers can be composted.

Any mementoes, cards or drawings will be collected and retained.

WDC councillors and officers will be joining people across the nation in observing a one minute’s silence on Sunday September 18 at 8pm – the night before the Queen’s funeral - to mourn and reflect on her life and legacy.

The council’s offices, Everyone Active Leisure Centres, Royal Pump Rooms, Leamington Spa Art Gallery & Museum and Spa Centre will be closed on Monday September 19 following the announcement of the Bank Holiday.

Essential services including waste and recycling collections, street cleansing and public toilets and those to support the vulnerable will continue, though there will be a pause while the funeral service is taking place.

Following the cancellation last week Warwick Market will take place on Saturday 17 September from 9am and 3pm with traders and visitors observing a two-minute silence at 12 noon to pause and reflect on the life of her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Further updates on the district’s arrangements for the period of mourning are available on the Warwick District Council website https://www.warwickdc.gov.uk/site/

Last Sunday (September 11), ceremonies were held in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth for the reading of the proclamation of accession of King Charles III.