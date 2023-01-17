Residents in Warwick district will need to show photo ID at this year's local elections

The requirement to show photo ID at the polling station is a new requirement and comes into effect for the first time this May.

For the first time, residents in the Warwick district will need to show photographic ID to vote at this year’s local elections.

For the first time, residents in the Warwick district will need to show photographic ID to vote at this year’s local elections.

Advertisement

Residents are being urged to make sure they are ready to vote in May by checking they have an accepted form of ID.

Accepted forms of ID include: a UK, European Economic Area (EEA) or Commonwealth passport; a UK, EEA or Commonwealth driver’s licence; and some concessionary travel passes, such as an older person’s bus pass or an Oyster 60+ card.

Advertisement

Voters will be able to use expired ID if they are still recognisable from the photo.

Anyone who does not have one of the accepted forms of ID will be able to apply for free ID online or by completing a paper form.

Advertisement

The list of accepted ID, along with information about the new requirement and details of how to apply for the free ID, is available at: electoralcommission.org.uk/voterID

Ailsa Irvine, director of electoral administration and guidance, said: “Anyone voting at a polling station in England this May will need to show photo ID before they can be given their ballot paper.

Advertisement

"It’s important that everyone understands what types of ID they can use, and how to apply for free ID if they need it.”

Chris Elliott, returning officer for Warwick District said: “With elections taking place in our District on May 4, it is important that those who want to vote make sure they have an accepted form of ID.

Advertisement

"It may seem early but checking now means you will be ready to vote in May.

“Residents who do not have one of the accepted forms of ID can apply for free ID either online or by completing a paper application form and sending this to Warwick District Council’s electoral services team.

Advertisement

"If you need any help with applying for the free ID or want to request an application form, contact the electoral services team by email [email protected]”