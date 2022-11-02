A repair cafe will be set up at the SYDNI centre in Sydenham. Photo supplied

Residents are being invited to attend a repair cafe in Leamington this weekend.

The Repair Cafe will be returning at the SYDNI Centre in Sydenham on Saturday (November 5) from 11am to 2pm.

Residents are encouraged to bring broken things, which could be repaired.

Teas, coffees and light lunches will also be available at the SYDNI Cafe.

New repairers are always welcome and if anyone would like to join future events they can pop along to have a chat.