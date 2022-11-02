Residents invited to attend repair cafe in Leamington
Anyone who could offer repair services are also invited to come along to the event to chat to the organisers about future events
Residents are being invited to attend a repair cafe in Leamington this weekend.
The Repair Cafe will be returning at the SYDNI Centre in Sydenham on Saturday (November 5) from 11am to 2pm.
Residents are encouraged to bring broken things, which could be repaired.
Teas, coffees and light lunches will also be available at the SYDNI Cafe.
New repairers are always welcome and if anyone would like to join future events they can pop along to have a chat.
A spokesperson from the Repair Cafe said: “Last month we saw one of the speediest repairs when an old bagatelle board had its spring re-vamped in about 10 minutes, but our repairers will put in whatever time’s necessary and do their best to repair what you bring in.”