Residents urged to get in the festive spirit by taking part in the Leamington Santa Dash

Residents are being urged to get into the festive spirit by signing up for the annual Santa Dash event in Leamington.

Taking place on Sunday, December 11 participants can run, jog or walk around Victoria Park in Leamington.

Myton Hospices will be hosting its annual Santa Dash in December. Photo supplied

Advertisement

And this year Myton says it is making the event bigger and better than ever before – with events and attractions to make it a family day out.

Dogs are also welcome at the event.

The main Santa Dash will start at 10am. There will also be a mass dance warm-up before people set off and a confetti cannon start with a special guest.

On the return to Victoria Park there will be a welcome over the finish line and everyone who has taken part will receive a medal made from recycled wood, which can also be re-used as a tree decoration.

Advertisement

Organisers say there will also be a festive atmosphere with food and drink stalls as well as musical performances from the Rock Choir and Leamington Spa Brass, where people can sing along to Christmas carols.

A spokesperson from Myton said: “There will also be a pop up charity shop where you can find yourself a bargain or get some last-minute Christmas gifts, all whilst supporting Myton.

“Join hundreds of other Santas and elves and do something amazing for your local charity this Christmas.”

It costs £12.50 for adult tickets up until November 10, when it will then go up to £17.50. Children’s tickets cost £6

Advertisement