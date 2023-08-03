Both events will feature activities for all ages as well as refreshments.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) will be holding open day at two of its stations in the south of the county this month.

Both Southam and Stratford stations will be hosting the events where the public can see the fire station and meet the firefighters.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) is holding two open days taking place at Southam and Stratford Fire Stations, where the public can meet the firefighters and other staff. Photo by Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service

Members of WFRS will be present with fire engines, alongside representatives and vehicles from the police and ambulance service, who will be at the event to speak about how they work together to keep Warwickshire safe.

The open days will be taking place at Southam Fire Station on Saturday (August 5) from 10am to 4pm and at Stratford Fire Station on Saturday August 12 from 11am to 3pm.

Each event will also feature activities and refreshments.

Councillor Andy Crump, portfolio holder for Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We’re delighted to once again welcome members of the public to come and spend time at our local fire stations.

"It’s a great day out for the family, and it gives us the opportunity to make those all-important links with the communities we’re serving.

"The better we know our communities, the better we can protect them.

“It is always great when we have young members of our community attend, so we can teach them important messages about keeping safe at an early age.

"Who knows? It may inspire them to join the fire service one day in the future.”