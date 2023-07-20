Rethatching of summerhouse at Warwickshire National Trust Property is taking place this summer

Granny’s Summerhouse, located in the grounds of the National Trust’s Charlecote Park is being rethatched for the first time in decades to make the Grade II listed structure. Visitors are being encouraged to pop over and watch the conservation work taking place in real time. The National Trust property is raising money to help fund the conservation work of this much-loved building

Major works have started this week to replace the roof on a miniature historical building in the heart of the Warwickshire countryside.

Granny’s Summerhouse, located in the grounds of the National Trust’s Charlecote Park is being rethatched for the first time in decades to make the Grade II listed structure.

Visitors are being encouraged to pop over and watch the conservation work taking place in real time.

Granny's Summerhouse at Charlecote Park - National Trust Images Jana Eastwood

They will also be able to discover more about this particular heritage craft through free talks hosted

each day by the Master Thatcher.

Approximately £21,000 has been invested by the property to carry out the work, which marks the start of a longer-term project to preserve the Grade II listed building over several years.

Rebecca Watson, Charlecote’s general manager, said: “Granny’s Summerhouse is a much-loved feature of Charlecote for many of our visitors.

Re-thatching work - National Trust Images Kezia Hooper

“It was originally built by the Victorian owner Mary Elizabeth Lucy for her children and grandchildren to enjoy.

“As a conservation charity we want to preserve it so it can continue to be enjoyed for future generations.

“Once the thatching has been replaced, we will get a clearer picture of all the works that are needed. But we need help to raise money for these remaining works which include repairing damage to the stained-glass windows, conserving the interior of the building - including the panelling and silk ceiling covers - and repairing the exterior larch cladding and some structural timbers.”

Visitors can help raise money for the much-needed conservation work by purchasing a special pin badge which has been designed by volunteer Liz Bennett, or by donating directly to the project.

