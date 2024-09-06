Review: Bell's Diner rings the changes at Hatton Country World in a good way
Lovely, because the burgers they serve are hearty and delicious and interesting because of being told that breakfasts there were proving to be really popular with groups of cyclists stopping in the morning while riding a route through or around the Warwickshire Countryside.
I was impressed by the size of the cheeseburger served for the kids menu – essentially it was the same size as an adult burger just served with a smaller portion of sides (chips and salad).
My older son loved his succulent and crispy fried chicken burger from the adult menu while my partner and I, who had a grilled chicken burger and chilli cheese burger respectively, both found our choices to be flavoursome and hearty.
One improvement which could be made to Bell’s menu, and which we all agreed on, was that there could perhaps be a choice of what type of chips the burgers are served with.
We all prefer fries or sweet potato fries to the chunkier chips as a side – this said, the coleslaw given as standard with the burgers was very nice.
We all loved our indulgent milkshakes as desert as well.
With the recent addition of a fantastic escape room centre, it’s ever popular farm and the various children’s and family activities attached to it and its shopping village, Hatton Country World – as a leisure destination and a nice countryside spot to drop by – needs a really good daytime dining option for visitors.
Bell’s Diner is just that.