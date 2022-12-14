Review: new off-road adventure near Leamington is very safe and extremely fun for youngsters

Pre-17 driving experts Young Driver launched the Polaris Ranger Youth driving adventure at Stoneleigh Park in October and will be returning with more sessions in 2023

When you’re aged between 10 and 14, the idea of driving a petrol fuelled vehicle can be both exciting yet somewhat daunting.

Taking a go-kart out on a track is one thing – taking a 4x4 vehicle off-road another.

Advertisement

With this in mind, pre-17 driving experts Young Driver have launched the Polaris Ranger Youth driving adventure at Stoneleigh Park.

Young drivers give their off-road adventure with Young Driver the 'thumbs up'.

Advertisement

Young Driver promises the experience will enable young drivers to try their hand at independent driving in a safe and secure off-road environment.

Safety if of paramount importance and the young drivers - who are part of a convoy of three led by an adult instructor on hand in case they get stuck - are first asked to get used to controlling the 150cc buggies made by the company which boasts that it has manufactured the ‘number 1 trusted’ utility task vehicle for farmers, hunters, and land owners for more than a decade.

Advertisement

They are then taken on a drive on a course out on the edge of the Stoneleigh grounds, up and down hills, around cones and along streams, which lasts about 30 minutes.

My son and his friend, both aged ten so at the youngest age to experience the adventure, loved it and both said they would like to do it again and at no point felt unsafe over overwhelmed.

Advertisement

Young drivers are given a safety and instructions briefing before their off-road adventure with Young Driver at Stoneleigh Park.

Prices for a session are about £30 per driver.

Advertisement

Young Driver will be bringing the adventure back to Stoneleigh in January.

Advertisement