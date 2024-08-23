Review: the thrilling Dragon Slayer show at Warwick Castle really captures the imagination

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Third time was definitely the charm for me coming to watch Warwick Castle’s spectacular summer night time show Dragon Slayer.

Back when the show launched in 2018 I praised it for being very entertaining but found the organisation behind the event to not be very ‘audience friendly’.

This was due to the hundreds of people attending being shepherded from the venue’s jousting arena to the castle’s court yard half-way through proceedings to watch two different parts of the show.

A few years later, I watched what the venue’s press team had dubbed ‘Volume 2’ of the event and praised the improvements which had been made in this regard – having all of the events take place in the courtyard with the audience seated in ground-level rows in front.

Dragon Slayer at Warwick Castle. Picture by Oliver Williams for National World.

But, unless people were sat centrally and further forward, it wasn’t easy for everyone – especially youngsters - to see the entire performance.

Now, Dragon Slayer takes place in front of a large stand with raised seating which allows everyone to view the full proceedings.

It’s a much, much, needed upgrade and what can best be described as ‘Volume 3’ of the event.

That the show is exciting and spectacular was never in doubt though and with a handful off tweaks, upgrades and additions, it’s better than ever.

Dragon Slayer at Warwick Castle. Picture by Oliver Williams for National World.

Evoking stories and action told in popular fantasy and historical fiction stories and TV shows such as Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon, The Last Kingdom and The Winter King, Dragon Slayer tells of the adventures of brave Guy of Warwick as he travels the world in order to win the heart of and proving his worth to the fair Lady Felice.

He rescues a damsel in distress, kills a giant and eventually returns to Warwick to face the horror of the menacing and ferocious Dun Cow before taking on and slaying the titular dragon as his final act of valour.

It’s a rousing tale of romance, selflessness, daring and heroism with a bittersweet ending told over about an hour of 15 minutes of live action swordplay, equestrian stunts, pyrotechnics, fireworks, booming sound and incredible theatrical project mapping.

It must be one of the best shows of its type in the UK and even more further afield.

It’s really thrilling and captures the imagination of audience members both young and old.

Tickets for Dragon Slayer cost between £45.60 and £58.30 per person depending on their seating location.

But, due to the much improved seating situation and unlike previous years’ runs, how much you pay is not so important in regard to your viewing experience.

Shows take place on six more nights this month including today (Friday August 23), the rest of the bank holiday and then on Friday and Saturday August 30 and 31.

The school summer holidays are, sadly, coming to an end for another year but through its fantastic Dragon Slayer show Warwick Castle is again providing something really breath taking and memorable in these final days of the long break.

For more information about Dragon Slayer at Warwick Castle and to book tickets visit https://www.warwick-castle.com/explore-1/events/dragon-slayer/