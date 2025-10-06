Rides, games and revelry - Warwick's historic Mop fair returns this month

One of Warwick’s longest running traditions – the Mop fair – will be returning to the town later this month.

The event, which takes place across two weekends every year in October, traces its history back around 700 years to a time when local agricultural workers and domestic servants sought employment.

They would be hired for a week, to assess their skills and for them to get to know their new employer.

The traditional Mop fair will be returning to Warwick this month.

If either party was unhappy they were free to change and seek different employment at the Runaway Mop, however this was risky as if they agreed to a contract then, they were hired for the year.

Nowadays the Mop brings fairground rides, stalls and games to the town centre. It is also an alcohol free event.

This year’s Mop fair

The Mop will return to Warwick town centre on Friday October 17 from 5pm to 10pm and Saturday October 18 from noon until 10pm.

One of the Mop fair rides in the town in 2024.

Dignitaries from Warwick Town Council, the Town Crier and the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Jackie D’Arcy, will gather for the official opening ceremony on the first Saturday of the event (October 18).

At noon, the Mayor will read the historic charter and will then take a tour of the rides.

A pig roast is also held, which helps raise money towards the Mayor’s charities – and the first slice is auctioned off.

On the following weekend, the Runaway Mop will take place from 5pm to 10pm on Friday October 24 and from noon to 10pm on Saturday October 25.

The mop fair will be returning to the town centre this month.

On the Mop fair website, a spokesperson said: “The Mop is an event that can be enjoyed by all ages from young children getting their first glimpse of a fairground, to the grandparents still eating the candy floss!

“Why not make this year’s Mop the one for your family to enjoy Warwick’s heritage and take advantage of all the hard work involved in organising this event.

"As an extra incentive why not pick up some of the money off vouchers from local shops displaying one of our posters?”

Parking and road closures

One of the Mop fair rides in the town in 2024.

There will be some road closures and car park closures during the Mop fairs.

The below information is what has been provided on Warwick District Council’s website.

Hampton Road car park closure

Th car park will be closed to all vehicles including camper vans from 7am on Sunday October 12 to 12pm on Sunday October 26.

Permit holders will be able to park in near by Bread and Meat Close car park and the Vittle Close car park.

New Street car park closure

One of the Mop fair rides in the town in 2024.

New Street car park will be closed from 4.45pm on Thursday October 16 to 11.59am on Sunday October 19

It will be closed again from 4.45pm on Thursday October 23 to 11.59am on Sunday October 26.

Alternative parking may be found at nearby West Rock car park.

Road closures

Road closures will be in place from 4.45pm on Thursday October 16 to 11.59am on Sunday October 19, and then again from 4.45pm on Thursday October 23 to 11.59am on Sunday October 26.

The following roads will be closed:

Brook Street

Market Place

Market Street – except for egress from the bus station and car park

New Bridge

New Street

Old Square

Puckering’s Lane – except for egress to the bus station and car park

Swan Street

The Holloway

For more information go to: https://warwickmopfair.co.uk/