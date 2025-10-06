Warwick Indian restaurant marking 25 years in the town with party

An Indian restaurant in Warwick is marking 25 years in the town by hosting a party.

The team at Warwick Spice have announced this week, which is also National Curry Week (October 6 to 12), that they will be hosting a ticketed event to mark the anniversary on November 12.

It is the fifth in a series of Indian restaurants to have occupied the Smith Street premises dating back almost 90 years, following Veranda and, before that, Ashas, Baratam and Assam Bengal.

From left to right shows: waiter Shaf Tahir, head waiter Shafi Miah and floor manager Titu Miah. Photo by Everybody Smile Photography

In the building’s most recent chapter, the family-run restaurant has accumulated a host of culinary awards, including Top 10 Indian Restaurant in UK two years running in 2017 and 2018.

Looking back, manager Hosoun Miah said: “Those 25 years have gone by so quickly. I remember my first day vividly when I had to tip a large bucket of water over my head because I was so hot. I didn’t rest a single minute.

“It was extremely hard in the initial weeks months and years to survive. Wages were building up week by week and we were running out of funds and ideas when it came to marketing the business.

“One of the biggest challenges we faced was Covid-19, which forced our business to close for several weeks and the newest challenge is trading in a climate of constantly increasing costs.

Former snooker champion Dennis Taylor with Hosoun Miah at Warwick Spice. Photo by Everybody Smile Photography

"But we are sure, with the support of our loyal customers and all the locals, we will get through.

“There was a point where we thought we’d possibly have to close down because sufficient business wasn’t coming in, but we kept on believing in our menu and our service and, with suppliers’ help, we pushed on. And here we are today.”

The menu offers a wide variety of Indian and Bangladeshi cuisines, including Chef’s Specials.

Open 365 days a year, it is once again offering a Christmas Day menu.

Sitar player Nasir Maghji has been entertaining Warwick Spice diners for 24 years. Photo by Everybody Smile Photography

Houson said: “It is our belief in what we are doing, the consistently high level of food and service, that has kept us going this long, even seeing off competition along the way.

“Every Warwick Spice meal is individually cooked to order so that it accurately captures the flavours and aromas of the food from our own home region.

"This means the dishes can vary slightly each time they are cooked and can be adjusted to suit personal taste and preference.

"Our experienced chefs are always willing to create a special dish for our diners using quality ingredients.”

The restaurant has played host to many events across the years, including Bollywood and Elvis nights as well as their regular ‘An Evening With’ events with former snooker champions Steve Davis and Dennis Taylor.

At the anniversary event on November 12 there will be live sitar music, a table magician and a raffle to raise funds for one of the restaurant’s most supported charities – Molly Ollys.

Molly Ollys works to support children with terminal or life-limiting illnesses and their families and help with their emotional wellbeing.

As well as providing more than 4,300 wishes to date, they donate therapeutic toys and books to both children directly and to hospitals throughout the UK.

The charity is just one those to benefit from fundraising support across the years, others including Myton Hospice, British Red Cross and Warwick Hospital.

For more information go to: https://www.warwickspice.co.uk/