Road closure list for Two Castles Run between Warwick and Kenilworth taking place this weekend
According to the organisers 4,500 runners will be taking on the 10k route on Sunday (June 9), which they say is the first time that the race has been fully booked since the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.
The annual fundraising run, which is once again sponsored by Leamington solicitors Blythe Liggins, is marking its 40th year in 2024.
The event has been organised by the Kenilworth Runners with the Kenilworth Rotary Club and Leamington Cycling and Athletics Club and helps thousands of pounds for many good causes.
The 10km run starts at the Banbury Road entrance to Warwick Castle, goes through Leek Wootton and ends at Kenilworth Castle.
So the event can take place there will be several road closures along the route.
Here’s the list of closures and times provided by Warwick District Council
Between 7.30am and 11.30am
- A46 Warwick Bypass Northbound slip road
- A46 Warwick Bypass Southbound slip road
- A46 Leek Wootton junction
- Coventry Road, Warwick
- Warwick Road, Leek Wootton
Between 8.30am and 11.30am
Warwick
- Junction of Smith Street and Jury Street
- Banbury Road junction with St Nicholas Park and Castle Hill
- Northgate junction with Priory Road
- Priory Road
- Jury Street
- High Street
- Junction of Swan Street
- Castle Hill
- Mill Street
- St Nicholas Church Street
- Gerrard Street
- The Butts
- Coten End
- Coventry Road
Kenilworth and Leek Wootton
- Hill Wootton Road
- Warwick Road
- Woodcote Lane
- Rouncil Lane
- Rounds Hill
- John O’Gaunt Road
- Fishponds Road
- Brookside Avenue
- Castle Road
- Queen and Castle
- Castle Hill
- High Street
For more information about the route or the event go to: https://www.twocastlesrun.org.uk/