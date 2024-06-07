Road closure list for Two Castles Run between Warwick and Kenilworth taking place this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The popular Two Castles Run from Warwick Castle to Kenilworth Castle will be taking place this weekend.

According to the organisers 4,500 runners will be taking on the 10k route on Sunday (June 9), which they say is the first time that the race has been fully booked since the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

The annual fundraising run, which is once again sponsored by Leamington solicitors Blythe Liggins, is marking its 40th year in 2024.

Road closures will be in place for the Two Castles Run. Photo supplied

The event has been organised by the Kenilworth Runners with the Kenilworth Rotary Club and Leamington Cycling and Athletics Club and helps thousands of pounds for many good causes.

The 10km run starts at the Banbury Road entrance to Warwick Castle, goes through Leek Wootton and ends at Kenilworth Castle.

So the event can take place there will be several road closures along the route.

Here’s the list of closures and times provided by Warwick District Council

Between 7.30am and 11.30am

A46 Warwick Bypass Northbound slip road

A46 Warwick Bypass Southbound slip road

A46 Leek Wootton junction

Coventry Road, Warwick

Warwick Road, Leek Wootton

Between 8.30am and 11.30am

Warwick

Junction of Smith Street and Jury Street

Banbury Road junction with St Nicholas Park and Castle Hill

Northgate junction with Priory Road

Priory Road

Jury Street

High Street

Junction of Swan Street

Castle Hill

Mill Street

St Nicholas Church Street

Gerrard Street

The Butts

Coten End

Coventry Road

Kenilworth and Leek Wootton

Hill Wootton Road

Warwick Road

Woodcote Lane

Rouncil Lane

Rounds Hill

John O’Gaunt Road

Fishponds Road

Brookside Avenue

Castle Road

Queen and Castle

Castle Hill

High Street