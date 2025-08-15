Road closures announced ahead of Warwickshire Pride this weekend

Warwickshire Pride. Photo by Cameron Murray

Several road closures have been announced ahead of the Warwickshire Pride festival.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will once again be taking place in Leamington’s Pump Room Gardens on Saturday August 16 from 11am to 6pm.

Organisers are promising it will be ‘the biggest and best festival to date’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the day visitors can expect more than 100 stalls in a rainbow marketplace, fairground rides for children and adults, food stalls, a bar serving alcohol and soft drinks, a trans tent, bi tent, youth tent, education tent, a wellbeing space, drag story time sessions, zorbing, and a stage of live entertainment.

Headlining Warwickshire Pride this year are 2000’s chart topping acts Big Brovaz and Booty Luv.

Other acts include local drag legends Sassi Afrika and Mama Tasty, local band Man Made Moon, and a performance by members of Warwickshire Pride’s LGBTQ+ youth group.

Part of the festival includes a march through Leamington, which will set off at 11am, making its way through the town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Several road closures have been announced for Saturday ahead of the march.

Beauchamp Road will be closed between 9am and 11.30am

From 11am and 11.30am - there will be rolling road closure on:

Clarendon Avenue (between Beauchamp Road and Kenilworth Road)

Parade (between Clarendon Avenue and Newbold Terrace)

Regent Street (between Bedford Street and Park Street)

Warwick Street (between Tavistock Street and Guy Street)

Dormer Place, junction with The Parade and Bedford Street.

For more information about the event go to:https://warwickshirepride.co.uk/pride-festival