Warwickshire Pride to return to Leamington this month

Warwickshire Pride. Picture supplied.

The Warwickshire Pride festival will return to Leamington for a huge celebration of LGBTQ+ life and culture later this month.

The event will take place at the Pump Room Gardens on Saturday August 16 and its organisers are promising ‘the biggest and best festival to date’.

On the day visitors can expect over 100 stalls in a rainbow marketplace, fairground rides for children and adults, food stalls, a bar serving alcohol and soft drinks, a trans tent, bi tent, youth tent, education tent, a wellbeing space, drag story time sessions, zorbing, and a stage of live entertainment.

Headlining Warwickshire Pride this year are 00’s chart topping acts Big Brovaz and Booty Luv. Other acts include local drag legends Sassi Afrika and Mama Tasty, local band Man Made Moon, and a performance by members of Warwickshire Pride’s LGBTQ+ youth group.

Warwickshire Pride’s Chair of Trustees, Daniel Browne, said: “The Warwickshire Pride festival is back and as always we are promising something bigger and better.

"Rooted in protest, but also celebrating LGBTQ+ life and culture, this year’s festival is taking place against a backdrop of rising hate towards LGBTQ+ communities.

“Whether it’s the government attacking trans rights or hate crimes committed by local people, it is difficult being LGBTQ+ right now.

"That’s why as well as celebrating our communities, we are also standing up to hate, rising with Pride, and making it clear that we are not going to put up with what we are being subjected to.

“There are lots of things to enjoy on the day, for people of all ages and of all identities.

"We welcome allies who want to come along and support LGBTQ+ people, and look forward to seeing people turn out in their thousands. Thank you to all the amazing volunteers helping us in the run up to the festival on the day, to our incredible sponsors who have stuck with us, and to authorities such as Warwick District Council and Warwickshire Police for being on hand to support and advise to ensure this year’s Pride goes ahead in the best way it can.”

Foe more information about the event visit www.warwickshirepride.co.uk