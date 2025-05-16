Roadworks set to start in Warwick near new housing development site

Roadworks to help provide traffic management in and out of the new housing development site called The Asps in Warwick are due to start. Photo by Warwickshire County Council

Roadworks to help provide traffic management in and out of a new housing development site in Warwick are due to start.

New three-way traffic signals are set to be installed to support access into The Asps development on Banbury Road (A425).

The development by Taylor Wimpey and Bloor Homes will see 900 homes built in the area.

Throughout the work, various types of traffic management will be used including temporary traffic signals.

However, Warwickshire County Council said to minimise disruption, signals will not be used where possible during the peak hours of 7.30am to 9.30am and 3.30pm to 5pm on weekdays.

The council said there may also be periods of overnight road closures for resurfacing works, which will be publicised in advance.

There are several phases to the works and the council said they are all expected to be completed in the winter.

The first phase, starting on May 19, will see the contractor, Fitzgeralds Contractors Ltd, begin excavation and clearing the site, there will also be utilities diversions and drainage installation.

Mark Ryder, executive director for communities at Warwickshire County Council said: “Mark Ryder, Executive Director for Communities at WCC said: “These works are essential to allow safe access to and from the new development.

"The addition of new homes to the area is excellent news, but it does require an infrastructure to support it.

“Our engineers will work closely with the contractors to make sure works are carried out as swiftly as possible and that any disruption to traffic is kept to a minimum.

“While work progresses, we will be committed to keeping local communities updated.”