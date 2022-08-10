Rotarians across Warwickshire appealing for help at food packing event to Feed the Hungry

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of The Rotary Clubs of Warwick, Southam, Leamington, Kenilworth, Rugby and Henley-in-Arden will join volunteers from the Feed The Hungry charity and others, to pack nearly 30,000 meals to be sent to children in Africa.

The initiative is returning after a two-year break and organisers are inviting people to lend their support at King Henry VIII School in Coventry on September 10, filling roles including packers, admin staff and car park marshals.

The last food packing event in 2019 when 30,000 meals were packed and 369 kilos of food was donated to Trussell Trust. Photo supplied

Jasminder Dhaliwal, of Heart of England Rotary, said: “We believe in service, so a meal packing event where Rotarians and the local community could physically take part was ideal.

“Several clubs fundraised to get the money for the meals and then help pack them to send to Africa for their school feeding programme. In a lot of cases this is the only meal the child gets a day.

"It also encourages the children to attend school and get an education.

"It’s a day when hundreds of Rotarians, their families and friends actively get involved in a day of packing meals to be sent around the world.”

The food packs, which each feed six people, contain rice, lentils, soya and multivitamin sachets, were funded by a £9,500 Rotary donation and will be distributed by Feed The Hungry.

Feed The Hungry works to reduce world hunger by establishing feeding programs following disaster relief operations in 21 different countries worldwide.

FTH also provides disaster relief recovery programs.

Gwyn Williams, international operations director for Feed The Hungry, said: “Packing meals together as a community or school is an awesome experience not to be missed; but its more than that, and we would like to thank Heart of England Rotary and the students at King Henry VIII School in becoming World changers for thousands of children.”

Donations will also be invited on the day for volunteers of Trussell Trust foodbanks.