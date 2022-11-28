The Warwick Rotary Club recently welcomed Cllr Parminder Singh Birdi, Mayor of Warwick, and Jayne Topham, Town Clerk, to their annual Civic Lunch.

Left to right: Jayne Topham, Town Clerk, Cllr Parminder Singh Birdi, Warwick Mayor and Warwick Rotary President Keith Talbot. Photo supplied

After lunch, which took place on November 16, Warwick Rotary President Keith Talbot outlined the clubs’ activities and said the club raised £60,000 last year with events such as the Thai Festival, the Town Bonfire, and Carols at The Castle.

He added that they have been able to support Warwick Hospital and Myton Hospices with donations and sent money to Ukraine and relief aid to Pakistan.

During the lunch, Cllr Birdi said Warwick was lucky to have such a strong community spirit.

He has been involved in many local community organisations and in his role as Mayor he said he still comes across new ones, with people raising money to help others.

The Mayor’s charity money this year will provide grants to local charities already helping the community and the Mayors voucher scheme for elderly residents will also be returning this festive season.

The Mayor added that the Warwick Rotary Club was exceptionally active and brought benefits to the economy by attracting visitors to town. He also praised the team at the Town Council, who work with the Rotary Club on many projects and asked us all to keep putting people in touch with each other.

