Rotary Club's seventh annual A Taste of Leamington event to take place in September

Tickets have gone on sale for Leamington Rotary Club’s annual gourmet fundraising event A Taste of Leamington, where each of three courses is taken at a different venue at some of the town’s finest restaurants.

Now in its seventh year, the evening has raised thousands of pounds for charities and Leamington Rotary Club is looking to break last year’s record profit of £4,400.

Nine independent restaurants will be taking part on Tuesday, September 17 and organisers are expecting a bumper turnout.

“We had more than more than 200 diners join us last year – a record – and we are hoping to exceed that this year,” said organiser and Rotary

Diners at last year’s A Taste of Leamington. Picture supplied.

president Linda John.

“The feedback from the evening has always been amazingly positive, which is due largely to our restaurants who all pull it out of the bag on the night and create a fantastic dining experience,” she said.

The headline sponsor this year is Bromwich Hardy commercial property specialists, and the drinks reception is being sponsored by Leamington estate agents Winkworth.

The event will start at 6.30 pm with a drinks reception at All Saints Church before groups of diners are taken to their three selected restaurants during the evening.

This year’s participating restaurants include Oscar’s, Eleven, Sabai Sabai, Charisma, Taverna Meraki, Otto Turkish Kitchen, Rustiq, Bodega Cantina and Paprika Club.

More than £15,000 has been raised at the last six dinners, half of which has gone to Leamington charities and causes.

This year’s beneficiaries will be Parkinsons UK and Rotary’s own charity End Polio Now.