Rotary ‘leads’ the way with new virtual dog show fundraiser in aid of Warwick charity

Residents in Warwickshire and beyond are being invited to enter their much-loved canine in to a virtual dog show in aid of a Warwick charity.

The Facebook event has been organised by The Rotary Club of Coventry Pheonix, and will search for prize pooches across the country when it runs for two months from August 1 to September 30.

There are ten categories to enter: Handsome Boy, Gorgeous Girl, Cutest Puppy (under 12 months old), Golden Oldie (over 10 years), Best Rescue, Scruffiest Pooch, Best Fancy Dress, Best Action Shot, Caught in the Act (pictured doing something funny or naughty) and Never Forgotten (dogs who have gone over the Rainbow Bridge).

Yvonne Drake, President Elect of The Rotary Club of Coventry Phoenix, and her four dogs. Photo supplied

Judges will be past Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress John and June McNicholas and there will be a range of prizes – including photoshoots and hampers – with the winners announced on October 10.

The event will be raising money for Warwick-based children’s charity Molly Ollys.

Yvonne Drake-Johnson, president elect of The Rotary Club of Coventry Phoenix, said: “This is the first virtual dog show we have organised and was initially suggested a couple of years ago by past president Alan Taylor.

"We are looking forward to raising valuable funds for Molly Ollys in this different manner and are excited to see the entrants over the next couple of months.

"By running a virtual dog show allows us to open the competition up to more people and over a much wider demographic area.

“Molly Ollys was an obvious choice for us as the support they provide is invaluable to so many young people and their families.

"On behalf of this year’s President James Holdsworth, we look forward to seeing the entries and would ask you share the link far and wide to help us help Molly Ollys and thank you and our sponsors for your valuable support in making this event a success.”

Molly Ollys was established in 2011 by Rachel and Tim Ollerenshaw following the death of their eight-year-old daughter Molly from a rare kidney cancer.

The Warwick-based charity works to support children with terminal or life-limiting illnesses and their families and help with their emotional wellbeing.

As well as providing wishes, they donate therapeutic toys and books to both children directly and to hospitals throughout the UK.

Rachel Ollerenshaw said: “This will be the first virtual dog show fundraiser for Molly Ollys.

"We love all the varied ideas that people think of to support us. Thank you to the Rotary for organising and to everyone taking part. Your help really does make a difference.”

Prices to enter range from £2.50 (for one class) through to £10 (for all five classes).

To enter people are invited to visit the Facebook page, upload a photo of their dog, provide the dog’s name and email address.

Then use one of the links to pay £2.50 minimum donation or enter more categories using the tiered payment system.