A roving theatre troupe will perform at an ‘idyllic’ allotment patch in Leamington over the coming bank holiday weekend.

Coming in to the town by canal barge as part of their national tour, the multi-award winning Mikron Theatre will perform Jennie Lee at St Mary’s Allotments on Sunday August 25 at 2pm.

Jennie Lee tells the story of the titular radical Scottish MP who has been largely forgotten despite her formidable achievements, which included included becoming Westminster’s youngest member of parliament at an age that, as a woman in 1929, she couldn’t vote herself.

Lauren Robinson, who plays the main character, is enjoying “laughter and joy” in all weathers on Mikron’s annual marathon tour, during which they are travelling by both road and canal and performing at venues including pubs, village halls, parish churches, a farm and a brewery.

Eddie Ahrens, Georgina Liley, Lauren Robinson and Mark Emmons in Mikron Theatre's Jennie Lee. Copyright: Robling Photography

Lauren said: “At first, I found it quite intimidating, and still do, if I think about it for too long.

“Lindsey Rodden has written such a visceral, truthful, devoted account of Jennie’s life, it’s been a great journey to find my version of the character through her writing.

“My main aim has always been to tell Jennie’s story as truthfully as I can.”

Mikron, a registered charity, is making its 12th visit to the sunflower-dotted allotments in their sixth decade of touring.

The outdoor show will include original songs and integrated audio description amid St Mary’s summery setting.

Lauren said: “It’s been wonderful to experience the audience’s reactions to the show.

“I think it’s difficult to determine what people will make of it, or what they will take away from it on an evening.

“However, throughout the tour it seems no matter people’s views, politics or interests, they often connect with the heart of the story.

“For me, that is such a joy to see.”

This year’s tour comes at a time when gloomy warnings have been issued about the waning state of the UK’s creative industries.

A plethora of threats, following the Covid venue shutdown, include receding commissioning budgets, the loss of freedom of movement in Europe following Brexit and what The Stage terms a ‘crisis’ in regional theatre.

No tickets are required to watch the show - with a ‘pay-what-you-feel’ collection taken afterwards.