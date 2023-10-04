Rugby business donates materials which will help apprentices at Leamington college

Register
By The Newsroom
Published 4th Oct 2023, 19:56 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 19:56 BST
From left to right, Joshua Allan, Liam Holt, Ian Addison, Cameron Blay, Valter Bras, Gareth Lloyd and Alfie Ainley at TS Metals preparing to deliver their donation of materials.From left to right, Joshua Allan, Liam Holt, Ian Addison, Cameron Blay, Valter Bras, Gareth Lloyd and Alfie Ainley at TS Metals preparing to deliver their donation of materials.
From left to right, Joshua Allan, Liam Holt, Ian Addison, Cameron Blay, Valter Bras, Gareth Lloyd and Alfie Ainley at TS Metals preparing to deliver their donation of materials.

A Rugby business has donated materials to help apprentices at a Leamington college.

TS Metals has donated half a tonne of 3mm thick mild steel to Royal Leamington Spa College – which is part of Warwickshire College Group.

Four of its new apprentices joined the college last month month to start a two-year welding apprenticeship.

Ian Addison, Business Manager at TS Metals, said: “It is vitally important for our business that we invest in our future and apprenticeships are a fundamental element of our plan for success and longevity.

“Ensuring that the right training is in place with the right training provider to support our growing apprentice intake is key.

“Our apprentices have been thriving during their training with WCG at Royal Leamington Spa College and we were pleased to be able to show our thanks with a donation of materials to support learners in their studies.”

Trevor Gibbs, workshop lead at the college, said: “We have received two donations of steel from TS Metals and it has been gratefully received by the welding team here at the college.

"It will enable us to deliver practical training for our welding apprentices.

“The group from TS Metals have started training with us now and one of the students in particular has a lot to live up to, as I had the privilege of working with his grandfather.”