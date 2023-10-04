Warwick Castle reveals name of its new baby owl after online competition
and live on Freeview channel 276
Warwick Castle has announced the name of its new baby owl after an online competition.
With the news that a baby owl had been born in the castle grounds on September 13, castle staff encouraged members of the public to name the owl – and they winning name was ‘Bernie’ meaning baby owl.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The winner of the social media competition, who came up with the name, won a private falconry experience with the birds of prey team at Warwick Castle.
The baby bird will be hand-reared throughout winter by the falconers, led by Ben Kniveton, who will train Bernie to prepare him for his debut in the Falconer’s Quest in 2024.
The Verreaux’s Eagle Owl, more commonly known as a Milky Eagle Owl, originating from Africa.
Its most distinctive feature is its pink eyelids, which no other owl has and it will grow up to be up to 66cm in length.