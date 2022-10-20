Graduates from Rugby College have been celebrating their achievements on their graduation day. Photo supplied

More than 160 graduates from Warwickshire College and University Centre (WCUC) recently attended a trio of ceremonies at St Mary’s Church in Warwick.

WCUC is the Higher Education arm of college group WCG – which includes Rugby College – and graduates from Rugby College were celebrated during the ceremonies.

The ceremonies were followed by a procession through Warwick.

Zoe Thacker, 22 from Rugby, graduated with a First-class degree in Performing Arts. Photo supplied

Angela Joyce, CEO of WCG, opened the ceremonies and presented scrolls signifying the former student’s graduation from the college.

She was joined for all three ceremonies by newly-appointed WCG President Louise Bennett.

Louise led Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce as its Chief Executive for nearly 20 years, is a Deputy Lieutenant of the West Midlands and was High Sheriff of the County of the West Midlands for 2021.

Ellie McConnell, 25 from Rugby, also graduated from the BA Performing Arts Course. Photo supplied

For each ceremony, one student had the opportunity to give the student vote of thanks address, with Fiona Kelly, Performing Arts graduate at Rugby College, speaking on behalf of her fellow students.

Zoe Thacker, 22 from Rugby, graduated with a First-class degree in Performing Arts. She said: “I’m feeling really proud to have graduated, particularly with the challenges of Covid, so to graduate with a first is fantastic.

“I have been with Rugby College since I left school, and this is the end of that.

"We’re going to try and start a small theatre education company that goes into schools, and hopefully that will be a good step into the performing arts.”

Ellie Harding, 21 from Coventry, completed the FdA Performing Arts course. Photo supplied

Ellie McConnell, 25 from Rugby, also graduated from the BA Performing Arts Course.

“I learnt about WCG through a friend before beginning a foundation degree at the college.

After completing the program, there was the choice to transition onto the full degree course and I jumped at the opportunity,” said Ellie.

“On my course, I enjoyed working with my friends and doing assignments, studying and shows together. In the future I am looking to write my own play or book to be performed.”

Ellie Harding, 21 from Coventry, completed the FdA Performing Arts course. She said: “I feel great about graduating today. I have been performing for as long as I can remember, so this was the perfect course for me.

“During my course, I really enjoyed working on a production of Wise Children by Emma Rice - it was a big step for me and a big achievement in the end as I got one of my first main roles.

“I am currently doing a childcare qualification before hopefully returning in two years to complete the full performing arts degree course.”

Two new fellowships were also presented as part of the ceremonies involving Rugby College graduates.

Peter Manford, a governor of the college group for 14 years, and David Darling, CEO of Kwalee and co-founder of Codemasters, were both recognised with fellowships.

Angela Joyce added: “The ceremonies were a celebration of the hard work, dedication and commitment of our graduates here at WCUC.

