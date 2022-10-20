Rugby services on the M6, run by Moto, has been rated the best motorway services in Britain.

The ratings were gained in a user survey by the independent transport user watchdog Transport Focus, which spoke to more than 31,000 visitors at 119 motorway services about views on the toilets, staff, value of the food and drink, electric vehicle charging and the impact their visit has on drivers’ mood.

Rugby services exterior - award being presented (left to right) by Transport Focus chief executive Anthony Smith, Moto Rugby site operations manager Alex Purcarea and Moto chief executive Ken McMeikan. Photo supplied

The survey was carried out between May 25 and July 17.

In the survey’s fifth year, motorway service operators have once again performed well overall with 93 per cent of visitors happy with their visit.

100 per cent of visitors were satisfied with their visit to Rugby services, the newest site on the motorway network.

It also came out on top as the site visitors were most likely to recommend to someone making a similar journey and the highest satisfaction with the toilets at 99 per cent.

Rugby services interior award being presented (left to right): Louise Collins (Transport Focus), Nigel Stevens (Transport Focus Chair), Moto chief executive Ken McMeikan, Moto Rugby site operations manager Alex Purcarea and Transport Focus chief executive Anthony Smith. Photo supplied

Anthony Smith, chief executive of the independent watchdog Transport Focus, said: “As many people gear up for a half term getaway, motorway services provide a great place to stop and take a break. Many of us, when we think services, think about stopping for a toilet break – it's reassuring to see that these are consistently highly rated.

“Our survey shows motorway service operators deliver good overall customer experience and facilities, but visitors don’t always feel they get value for money.

“Services continue to do a good job of their most important safety function – allowing drivers to rest and relax before getting back on the road.”

In contrast to Rugby’s high ranking, the Warwick South (M40) services, which is run by Welcome Break, was named as one of the worst services.

Award being presented by Transport Focus chief executive Anthony Smith (left) to Moto chief executive Ken McMeikan. Photo supplied

Here are the top five services based on the survey:

Rugby (M6) Donington Park (M1) Blackburn with Darwen (M65) Strensham North (M5) Medway East (M2)

Here are the worst five services based on the survey:

~ Warwick South (M40) – ranked as number 115

~ Birchanger Green (M11) – ranked as number 116

~ Charnock Richard South (M6) – ranked as number 117

~ Lancaster South (M6) – ranked as 118