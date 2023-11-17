Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A bowls club in Rugby has helped to raise money for a hospice charity.

At their recent AGM, Rugby Police Bowls Club presented a cheque for £1,650 to Laura Eaton, who was representing ‘Myton Hospice Care at Home’, which provides palliative care to patients in their home.

Left to right shows: Rosemarie Geden Secretary of Rugby Police Bowls Club, Laura Eaton from Myton Hospices and Chris Richards from Rugby Police Bowls Club. Photo supplied

Each year the club tries to support a charity which is close to one or more of their members hearts.

This year Myton was chosen as long-serving member Chris Richards had recently lost a close friend, who had received the services of The Myton Hospices in his own home, with his friend’s family finding invaluable comfort in the support they received, at a very difficult time.

Laura, a partnership fundraiser for Myton said: “Thank you so much to the Rugby Police Bowls Club for such a generous donation to our ‘Myton at Home’ service.

"This money will ensure that we can continue to deliver the best care to our patients living with a life limiting illness and their loved ones within the comfort of their own home, completely free of charge across Warwickshire.”

Rugby Police Bowls Club secretary Rosemarie Geden added: “Myton is a charity, which is dear to me and many of our members, with many past players and their relatives having received Myton’s care, either from the ‘Care at Home team’ or in their hospices.

"We are pleased once again to be able to support a wonderful charity and the people of the local communities where we play our bowls.