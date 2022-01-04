Rugby Rotary's Tree of Light comes to an end this year after raising £4.5k for Myton Hospice

The Tree of Light outside Rugby's St Andrew's.

This week Rugby Rotary has written a special column to thank residents for their support with the annual Tree of Light project

This year's efforts have seen a brilliant result, with more than £4,500 raised for Myton Hospice.

Here is Rotary's column:

In this continuing time of the Covid-19 Pandemic it is good to be able to bring some positive news.

So, as we pass the end of the 2021 Rotary Tree of Light Appeal and look forward to whatever the New Year might bring, the Rotary Club of Rugby President, Susan Maguire, and all its members, wish to yet again to thank the people of Rugby for their generosity of support for our very own Rugby Myton Hospice in which this year’s annual appeal surpassed all expectations and initially has raised a sum of just over £4550 in donations.

As so many of you know, the Hospice works tirelessly to provide much support and comfort to those in need through terminal illness and it relies totally on your voluntary donations.

Gifts, however large or small, are a vital lifeline to their continuing work in Rugby, and Rotary is extremely honoured and proud to be able to provide this opportunity for giving by the local community during this Christmas season.

This year over 575 loved ones and causes were remembered at this ‘special’ season.

Such a community project as this would not be possible without the support of others. So Rotary would like to thank the Rugby Advertiser for the continuing support in the coverage given by the editorial staff, all the staff at Blackham’s Opticians for acting as a central collection hub in the town once again, the Rector Rev Canon Edmund Newey and Rev Pam Gould from St Andrew’s Parish Church for her message of remembrance and hope, and lastly, Rugby Borough Council for their support and cooperation and, especially to the Mayor Deepah Roberts, for once again enabling us to use the town Christmas tree as the focal point for the appeal.