Safety warning for Warwickshire residents as freezing temperatures are set to continue

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service has given advice for residents with more cold weather forecast over the coming days

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service is asking residents to keep safety a priority with more freezing weather forecast over the coming days.

Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing - particularly overnight – and people are advised to keep themselves safe and warm, as well as check in with elderly or vulnerable neighbours to make sure they are safe too.

Residents are advised to heat their homes to at least 18°C to avoid health issues such as hypothermia, heart problems or making existing medical conditions worse.

Electric heaters should be checked to make sure they are in full working order before use, kept away from flammable sources such as curtains and furniture, and never used to dry clothes.

People who are using an open fire to heat their homes are warned to use a fireguard to prevent sparks from hot embers and to make sure their chimneys have been swept by a registered chimney sweep – particularly if it’s not been used for a while – as debris built up in the chimney can cause fire.

For those who are struggling to heat their homes in Warwickshire, Act on Energy provides free services to help them keep warm through the cold winter months.

Visit https://www.actonenergy.org.uk/ or call their advice line on 0800 988 2881.

The freezing temperatures also pose risks for drivers. There is an increased risk of black ice patches forming so they are asked to be extra cautious behind the wheel.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Services’ top tips for winter driving include – make sure your windscreen, windows and mirrors are clear of frost and ice before starting your journey, look out for patches of ice and be prepared for the conditions to change quickly, drive to the conditions and remember that in icy or snowy weather, stopping distances can be 10 times greater than on dry roads, keep well back from the vehicle in front and prepare for the worst by keeping warm clothes, a blanket, plus food and water in the car.

Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for community safety and fire, Cllr Andy Crump said: “With the freezing temperatures set to continue it’s important you keep safe and warm and look out for others too.

“An electric blanket is a great to stay warm, but please make sure it’s in full working order before using it. If you see any signs of damage, such as frayed cables or scorch marks which are more likely to start a fire, it’s time to get a new one.

“If you do need to venture out of the house, please wrap up warm.

"Wear shoes that have a good tread, look out for surfaces that can become icy, such as pavements, driveways and footpaths. We don’t want you to slip or fall.

“Accidents can happen much easier than you expect so please follow our advice to keep yourself and others safe during this cold spell.”

For more information about keeping warm in winter, visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/keepwarm.

More information about how to reduce the risk of fire in the home can be found at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/fire-safety-home.