Samaritans volunteers handed out free tea bags to commuters at stations in south Warwickshire on 'Brew Monday' (January 16).

The third Monday in January is known as 'Blue Monday', the day that has been dubbed the most depressing day of the year.

Advertisement

But the Stratford Samaritans, a suicide prevention charity, was keen to dispel the idea that the third Monday of January is particularly difficult, as it said its listening volunteers are consistently busy every day of the year, responding to a call for help every 10 seconds.

Samaritans volunteers Alan and Linda at Leamington railway station. Photo by David Edwards

Advertisement

Instead, the charity wanted to turn it into something meaningful by running ‘Brew Monday’, which encourages friends and family to stay connected by having a cuppa and a catch-up.

To help raise awareness of Brew Monday, Stratford Samaritans joined forces with four railway stations in the area – Stratford, Warwick, Warwick Parkway and Leamington – during the morning and evening rush hours, to hand out tea bags and chat to passengers.

Advertisement

Samaritans volunteers Bob and Lucy with railway user Terkimbi Atonde at Stratford railway station. Photo by David Edwards