Multi-storey car park in Leamington town centre will permanently close next month

Warwick District Council has said the ailing Covent Garden multi-storey car park, which has ‘concrete cancer’, has also become a site for ongoing issues of anti-social behaviour “culminating in growing concerns about health and safety to the public”

The Covent Garden multi-storey car park in Leamington town centre.

One of Leamington town centre’s multi-storey car parks will be permanently closed next month.

Warwick District Council (WDC) has today (Tuesday January 17) announced it will close the Covent Garden multi-storey car park in Russell Street on Sunday February 12 at 6pm.

The council’s cabinet will consider a report to demolish the ailing car park, which has ‘concrete cancer’ at its meeting next month.

In the statement, WDC has said: “WDC has been closely monitoring the structure of the building for several years.

"Parts of the facility were sealed off in 2019 and more recently there have been ongoing issues of anti-social behaviour culminating in growing concerns about health and safety to the public.”

“In preparation for the closure, the council has put in place plans to reduce the impact of the loss of the car park and to minimise any disruption to residents, businesses, and visitors.

“The Covent Garden surface car park will remain open, and alternative car parking is available at St Peter’s, Adelaide Bridge, and the Council HQ at Riverside House.”

In recent years, the car park had been earmarked to be demolished and replaced as part of WDC’s controversial plan to build a new headquarters and apartments on the site and replace its current Riverside House offices in Milverton Hill with a new housing estate.