Sanitary bins to be put in men’s public toilets around Warwick district

Both men’s and women’s public toilets throughout the Warwick district will be fitted with sanitary bins thanks to a councillor-led campaign.

In a motion to Warwick District Council in 2024 December Councillor Alan Boad (Lib Dem, Leamington Lillington) highlighted the recommendations of the Prostate Cancer UK Boys NEED Bins action group to make the public sector and businesses aware of the need to provide men with the appropriate facilities to dispose of incontinence waste, in a discreet and hygienic manner.

Councillor Boad said: “Despite the fact that as many as one in three men over the age of 65 in the UK are estimated to have urinary or bowel incontinence, very few of our public conveniences cater for their needs, in the same way as for women.

"I am therefore very pleased that our council has answered my call to address this issue.

Pictured with a Churchill representative at St Nicholas Park Cllr Alan Boad and Cllr Will Roberts (portfolio holder for Neighbourhood). Picture supplied.

"The new bins which will be installed in all the district council-managed toilets, mean that those using the facilities can be assured that waste products can be disposed of easily and safely, no matter which cubicle they choose.

“We urge all local businesses to follow our lead be it for their staff or members of the public.”

Susan Hart, CEO of the Graham Fulford Charitable Trust, a Warwick charity which was set up to promote awareness of prostate cancer, added: “Everyone at the Graham Fulford Charitable Trust wholeheartedly agrees with Alan’s actions to improve sanitary facilities for men.

"We would also like to remind anyone wishing to take a PSA test that they can register for a home test online by visiting the link on our website, or come along to be tested at one of our local events which take place on the third Thursday of every month at the Nelson Club in Warwick.”

The new sanitary bins are supplied through the Council’s cleaning contractor Churchill Contract Services Ltd.

Details of the Prostate Cancer UK Boys need Bins campaign can be found on the prostatecanceruk.org website.

More information about The Graham Fulford Charitable Trust and getting a PSA test through the charity is available here: https://tgfct.org.uk/