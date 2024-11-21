Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Santa Claus and his elves will be parking their sleigh at the Royal Priors shopping centre in Leamington this Christmas, handing out presents to local children.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organised by Leamington Rotary Club, Santa will be in residence on the top floor on Saturday December 14 between 10am and 5pm, and again on Sunday 15 between 11am and 4pm, when a bunch of elves will be helping children to choose a free toy from a huge selection.

Rotarian Colin Robertson said: “We don’t charge for children to see Santa - a new departure we first offered in 2022 in recognition of winter hardship - but instead invite parents to make a donation to Rotary’s local charities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have this year, as in 2023, enjoyed the benefit of a grant from Leamington Town Council, which has covered the cost of the toys.”

Santa at the Royal Priors Shopping Centre in Leamington. Picture supplied.

Leamington Rotary Club is also running its highly successful and popular annual Christmas fundraiser, the Trees of Light campaign, which helps support families being cared for by Myton Hospice.

To make a donation online and dedicate names of loved ones, go to www.mytonhospice.org/TreesOfLight.

Alternatively, fill in a coupon – printed each week in the Leamington Courier and available at the Royal Spa Centre, Town Hall or the Pump Rooms in Leamington Spa; or in Whitnash, at the Civic Centre, library, Blenz café and St Margaret’s Church – and post to Kathryn Metcalfe, Trees of Light, Myton Hospices, Myton Lane, Warwick CV34 6PX, or hand it in at the Visitors Information desk at the Pump Rooms, or at Whitnash Town Council at the Civic Centre by January 3.