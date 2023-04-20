Warwickshire County Council is aiming to support residents in “immediate need” or those struggling with bills

Warwikshire County Council has set out a timetable to distribute almost £7 million worth of cost-of-living payments over the next year.

The county’s cabinet – the ruling group of Conservative councillors – agreed that the £6.94 million of government cash, primarily targeted at energy costs but also food and water bills, should be distributed along similar lines to the last tranche.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The idea is to support residents in “immediate need” or those struggling with bills.

Stock image.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As well as food, energy and a one-off payment towards a water bill, people can apply for a warm clothing allowance, personal hygiene support or to fund essential equipment like a fridge, freezer or means to cook.

£2.2 million has been prioritised for supermarket vouchers for parents and carers of children who are eligible for free school meals or those who would be but are either too young or in college.

£4 million will be prioritised for help towards utilities, which will come forward in June, September and November 2023 and March 2024, via a “combination of award by application and a targeted automatic voucher to families or carers eligible for benefits related to free school meals”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Councillor Izzi Seccombe OBE (Con, Stour & the Vale), leader of the county council, welcomed the “significant" amount and encouraged eligible families to come forward to access the help – any unused money will go back to government coffers at the end of the financial year ending March 2024.

“The free school meals have always been a challenge for us,” she said.

“We have tried very hard to get those who are eligible to come forward – will we be pushing that button again to try to ensure we do? Because it has evaded us a little bit, although I suspect it is a national picture.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Councillor Heather Timms (Con, Earl Craven), the county’s portfolio holder for environment, climate and culture, replied: “I will be working with Councillor (Kam) Kour (Con, Bilton & Hillside, portfolio holder for education) and our education colleagues on this to bring forward ideas around how we can significantly drive forward those that are eligible to take advantage of this.

“It isn’t just about the free school meals for the child, which is absolutely important for their education, but this also means we can give payments for eligible children who are not in school yet, it says siblings as well.

“You have to think of it in the round, of the family gaining that much more income to help with food and energy, those costs for vulnerable families.”

There was also a call from Councillor Margaret Bell (Con, Hartshill & Mancetter) for the personal hygiene element to factor in sanitary products for young girls.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"There is a national campaign to try to look at those issues because it is a real problem for families in poverty," she said.

Cllr Timms replied: “The team will be addressing the sorts of concerns that are brought forward to them.